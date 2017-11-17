Honolulu City Lights festivities to feature unveiling of new decorations

(Image: City and County of Honolulu)

"It's a zoo out there."

That's the theme of this year's Honolulu City Lights, which will go bright on Dec. 2.

The event will feature the unveiling of 56 new animal-themed ornaments on the city's 50-foot Christmas tree.

The official tree lighting ceremony kicks off at 6 p.m. on Dec. 2.

The Public Workers' Electric Light Parade will follow, traveling from Chinatown down King Street to Honolulu Hale.

And at 6:30 p.m., Polynesian Voyaging Society President Nainoa Thompson will ceremoniously light the displays down King and Punchbowl streets.

The public can park free at the city's municipal lot, with entry on Beretania Street past Alapai Street.

The Honolulu City Lights festivities are set to continue through New Year's Day.

For a full listing of events and more information, click here.

