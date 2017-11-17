Waikele outlets to charge for parking on Black Friday

Black Friday is right around corner!

Headed to Waikele Premium Outlets for Black Friday deals? Prepare to pay for parking.

For the first time, the outlet mall will charge shoppers $5 to park in the upper lot.

The parking fees are in place for Thanksgiving Day and Black Friday.

Parking in the lower lot, which requires shoppers to cross the street to get to most of the premium stores, will remain free.

And valet parking will cost $8.

Black Friday is one of the busiest shopping days of the year, and Waikele says the parking fees are aimed at making sure "our shoppers have as smooth a time as possible getting on and off the property."

The Waikele outlets open at 9 a.m. on Thanksgiving and will remain open through 11 p.m. on Black Friday.

