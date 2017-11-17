Forget ice. Sand sculptures are a draw in Waikiki

There's tons of sand in the lobby of the Sheraton Waikiki — and it's supposed to be there.

The hotel's holiday display features huge sand sculptures that depict the 12 Days of Christmas.

The sand sculptures have become something of a tradition for the Sheraton.

Past sculptures paid tribute to the Hokulea and Namaka, the sea goddess.

Sandsational Sand Sculpting, a Florida company, has already finished up two sand sculptures for this year's display and is working on more.

The first sculpture to be completed — a Santa enjoying mai tais — is made of eight tons of sand.

