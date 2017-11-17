Brrr! Hawaii to see chilly temps as system moves in

Bundle up, Hawaii!

Forecasters are expecting chilly temperatures through the weekend and perhaps even until Thanksgiving.

That's thanks to an upper level trough above the islands that will push a cold air mass over the state.

The same swirling system is set to bring even rains to Washington next week.

"It's going to get pretty chilly," said Honolulu National Weather Service forecaster Tom Birchard.

In fact, some spots could see temperatures dip into the 50s.

The summits of the Big Island will also see strong winds from the system, Birchard said.

A High Wind Warning has been issued for the summits, and officials say winds of 50 to 60 mph with gusts to 80 mph are expected.

He added that while the system will push a cold, dry air mass to the islands, some parts of the state could still see showers.

"The takeaway for this event: It's a pretty good shot of cold air," he said.

