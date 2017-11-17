Former HPU professor found dead day after SWAT raid for child porn

A former Hawaii Pacific University instructor was found dead in his home Friday, a day after police raided his home.

Multiple sources tell Hawaii News Now that Langley Frissell, a former adjunct professor with HPU, was under investigation in a child pornography case.

Frissell taught psychology at HPU.

Honolulu Police SWAT officers and federal agents raided his home near Oneawa and Kaha streets on Thursday morning, executing a search warrant.

On Friday morning, just before sunrise, neighbors say they heard a gunshot.

Frissell's death is classified as an unattended death, but it appears to be a suicide.

Students around campus are stunned.

"I was really shocked, honestly. It's always unfortunate to hear about people dying. Especially someone from a school I go to, it's just shocking. I heard about the accusations that were behind it. I don't know if they are true or not, but overall just really surprised," senior Britney Largent said.

One of his former students, who did not want to be interviewed, said he was a nice guy, a great teacher, and is in complete shock.

"It's just really shocking and makes you feel a little uneasy because you never know what people are doing," said another HPU senior Michelle Manganello.

An article from the campus' newspaper said Dr. Frissell received a Golden Apple award from HPU in 2004 recognizing distinguished faculty members.

HPU declined an on-camera interview but said Frissell worked at the school off and on from 1999 to 2015. The school said Dr. Frissell has not been a full-time staff member with the university for over six years but they did not say whether he quit or was fired.

Court records show Frissell pleaded guilty to felony drug charges in the 1982. After three years of probation, the conviction was erased.

