Restaurant Week at Bethel Union, JJ Niebuhr cooks up braised short ribs

It's Restaurant Week. Bethel Union is one of the participating restaurants. From November 10 - 19, you can get a 3-course meal for $29.99. One of the most popular dishes is the braised short ribs over pappardelle.

Chef and owner JJ Niebuhr appeared on Sunrise to show us how it's done. He also brought the restaurant's signature meatballs that can be ordered as an appetizer or over noodles. Bethel Union is in downtown Honolulu taking over the space from Du Vin. Niebuhr renovated the entire spot so that it has a different feel. It's new and old in the best possible way.

For more information on Bethel Union, go to its website https://www.bethelunion.com.

