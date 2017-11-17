Ask the Mayor: Maui Mayor Alan Arakawa Says He Would Support Rail on Maui

Ask the Mayor: Maui Mayor Alan Arakawa Says He Would Support Rai - Hawaii News Now - KGMB and KHNL

HONOLULU (HawaiiNewsNow) -

Maui Mayor Alan Arakawa joined us on the show this morning. He says the county is changing the way it plans for infrastructure projects and that he would support a rail project on Maui. He also says he is more than 90% sure he is running for county council and not for lieutenant governor.

