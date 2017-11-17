Charter airline: Nothing unusual about escaped killer before departure

The psychopathic State Hospital escapee who spurred a nationwide manhunt before being caught in California says he prays for the woman he killed every day.More >>
The psychopathic State Hospital escapee who spurred a nationwide manhunt before being caught in California says he prays for the woman he killed every day.More >>
A strange conversation and a vigilant cabbie are the reasons escaped killer Randall Saito is behind bars Wednesday.More >>
A strange conversation and a vigilant cabbie are the reasons escaped killer Randall Saito is behind bars Wednesday.More >>
A man police call a "violent psychopath" left Honolulu shortly after escaping the Hawaii State Hospital Sunday morning, sources confirm.More >>
A man police call a "violent psychopath" left Honolulu shortly after escaping the Hawaii State Hospital Sunday morning, sources confirm.More >>
PHOTOS: Sand sculptures in WaikikiMore >>
PHOTOS: Sand sculptures in WaikikiMore >>
PHOTOS: Hawaiian Air welcome first Airbus A321neoMore >>
PHOTOS: Hawaiian Air welcome first Airbus A321neoMore >>
PHOTOS: Honolulu City Lights Christmas tree arrivesMore >>
PHOTOS: Honolulu City Lights Christmas tree arrivesMore >>
SLIDESHOW: Black Friday 2017 DealsMore >>
SLIDESHOW: Black Friday 2017 DealsMore >>
PHOTOS: Queen Liliuokalani's death remembered 100 years laterMore >>
PHOTOS: Queen Liliuokalani's death remembered 100 years laterMore >>