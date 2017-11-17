Charter airline: Nothing unusual about escaped killer before departure

A strange conversation and a vigilant cabbie are the reasons escaped killer Randall Saito is behind bars Wednesday.

The psychopathic State Hospital escapee who spurred a nationwide manhunt before being caught in California says he prays for the woman he killed every day.

Killer on well-planned escape: 'I didn't come here to hunt women'

A luxury charter flight company said there was nothing unusual about escaped killer Randall Saito or anything that drew attention to him when he was dropped off by a cab Sunday morning.

Royal Pacific Air confirmed with Hawaii News Now that it provided service to Maui for the 59-year-old described as a violent sexual predator.

An employee of the company said that for the kind of clientele the company serves, it is not unusual for passengers to pay cash, but she wouldn’t say if that’s how Saito paid.

She said depending on the style of the plane that’s chartered, a flight from Honolulu to Kahului costs between $1,400 to $1,800.

She said photo IDs are required of every passenger who flies so that the charter company can cross-reference their names on the TSA no-fly list.

During a jailhouse interview from California on Thursday, less than 24 hours after he was captured, Saito confessed to having an updated photo on an ID with someone else's name, but he wouldn't say how he acquired it.

Sources say Saito used the alias Alvin Pimento for the chartered flight, along with the Hawaiian Airlines flight to California.

In a statement, the company said, "We were dismayed to learn that Hawaii State Hospital escapee Randall Saito used an alias to charter a flight on one of our planes from Honolulu to Maui on Sunday. We followed all applicable security procedures and are fully cooperating with law enforcement to support their efforts to find him.”

It’s still unclear how Saito managed to pay for his escape.

Sources say he booked his commercial flight from Maui to California on a pre-paid credit card, but won’t reveal how it was booked.

What Saito has said is that he’s not insane — though he admits he’s a killer.

Saito claimed he pretended to be a mentally-ill necrophiliac in order to get into the State Hospital and not sent to prison after fatally stabbing a 29-year-old woman at Ala Moana Center in 1979.

Saito has also said he escaped the Kaneohe psychiatric facility for his own safety.

