Forecast: Slower trade winds, then cooler north winds this weekend

Good morning! Happy Aloha Friday. As we head into the weekend, it will feel rather cooler (at least for Hawaii's standards).

Winds will be shifting out of the north this weekend, bringing in a cooler air mass. It will be most noticeable during the overnight and early morning hours.

Today, the trade winds are still holding on but they are stepping on the brakes. A cooler air mass will take over, as well, bringing us below average temperatures.

This time of the year, our average temperatures are in the low 80s. Some neighborhoods will be staying in the 70s. Temperatures ranging from 77 to 84 degrees.

An area of low pressure will drop rapidly southward toward the island chain. As the low pressure system gets closer to the Aloha State, winds will shift around to the north by Saturday, and to the northwest by Sunday. The north and northwesterly winds will bring rather cool and dry air over the islands over the weekend through early next week. But we will be tracking some pockets of moisture and rain Sunday into Monday as a weather disturbance passes close to the state.

An upper level disturbance will make it more unstable over Kauai and Oahu Sunday and Monday, which could enhance showers.

And countdown to Thanksgiving! The trade winds are likely to return beginning on Tuesday as the low lifts northeast and away from the islands, with moderate to breezy trades expected to resume by the middle of next week. Classic trade winds will return for the holiday.

Let's talk surf! A large north swell will fill in late Saturday night, peak Sunday, then slowly trend down through Tuesday.

Surf will near warning levels on Sunday as this source peaks along north facing shores. A similar northerly swell is expected through the second half of the upcoming week, which could generate near warning-level surf along north facing shores once again.

Small south-southwest swells will continue to generate small surf along south facing shores into next week.

- Jennifer Robbins

