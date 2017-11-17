Police arrest man for attempted murder in Haleiwa

Honolulu police arrested a 21-year-old man on suspicion of attempted murder in Haleiwa on Thursday night.

According to Emergency Medical Services, it happened near the 7-Eleven store on Kamehameha Highway around 7:40 p.m.

Authorities say the suspect assaulted a 45-year-old man.

The victim was taken to the hospital in critical condition, EMS said.

The suspect, Kala Lua, was subsequently arrested.

Lua remains in police custody.

