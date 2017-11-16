Opponents, supporters of monster homes clash at City Council

So-called "monster" homes spurred a big debate at Honolulu Hale on Thursday.

City Councilmembers spent hours hearing testimony from those both for and against two measures on the large properties.

The first would have put a moratorium on all large-scale homes in residential neighborhoods.

It was deferred while the council awaits new recommendations.

But a resolution to *limit the floor area" of a single-family home is still alive.

Opponents of the bills say they would stifle efforts underway to put more affordable housing in older neighborhoods.

"Think about Kakaako area, all those new-built condos," said Kaimuki resident Ninjin Miao. "Can an ordinary working-class afford those condos? They cannot. And the solution is buying ohana housing, all the multi-generational family live in one house and I don’t see any problem with that."

City Councilman Ikaika Anderson, though, said the monster homes are changing the character of community — and creating parking and other problems.

"If you wanna do this type of apartment-zone living, buy an apartment-zoned property," he said. "If it's more expensive that's not my problem, that's your problem."

The resolution moves on to a full council hearing next month. The deferred bill will likely be taken up again in January.

