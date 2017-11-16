Wilson Elementary warns parents about 'stranger danger' incident

Administrators at Wilson Elementary School in Kahala distributed a warning letter to parents on Thursday about a “stranger danger” incident that happened near campus.

School officials say an adult male – described as being elderly, with a gray hair and a beard – approached a student at Wilson Park on Wednesday afternoon. The man allegedly tried to grab the student, who was able to run away and call for help.

The suspect reportedly then fled south toward Malia Street. The student reported the incident and the Honolulu Police Department is now investigating.

