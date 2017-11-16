Rainbow Warriors don't let bad weather dampen team's spirit in Utah

The Rainbow Warriors weren't exactly singing in the rain Thursday morning in Utah, but head coach Nick Rolovich wasn't going to let a little bad weather ruin the team's practice ahead of Saturday's game against Utah State at Maverik Stadium.

"Just the coaches who didn't wear long pants I think regretted it." Rolovich said. "It was a good little walk through."

After a long overnight flight from Honolulu, the Warriors hit the practice field as they look to snap a three-game losing streak against the Aggies.

Despite the team’s jet-lag, Rolovich didn’t want his players getting too comfortable ahead of the game.

"They got a few hours rest this morning when they got off the plane. Then, that was just to get their bodies moving ... don't want them sleeping all day,” he said.

The Warriors will look to win their last road game of the season this Saturday against the Aggies. Kickoff is set for 10 a.m. HT.

