FBI charges former Maui police officer with civil rights violations

A former Maui police officer was escorted to Oahu on Thursday to face charges of civil rights violations and tampering with a witness.

The charges against Anthony Maldonado come after a years-long investigation, and stem from a September 2015 traffic stop.

During the stop, state court documents say, he stole $1,800 from the driver.

The next day, the driver apparently notified Maui police, triggering an investigation.

One month later, he was put on leave.

This past summer, another former Maui police officer, Sgt. Walter "Kepa" Ahuna, pleaded guilty to conspiring to commit witness tampering.

The 15-year MPD veteran admitted that he and his cousin, Damien Kaina, tried to bribe the driver in the traffic stop in an effort to get him to withdraw the complaint against Maldonado.

Maldonado's trial is scheduled for January. In the meantime, he is free on bond.

Copyright 2016 Hawaii News Now. All rights reserved.