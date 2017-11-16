Hawaiian welcomes first of 18 new, more efficient planes to fleet

Hawaiian Airlines welcomed its first of 18 Airbus A321neo aircraft to its fleet on Thursday.

The single-aisle, 189-passenger aircraft, which will begin flying from Hawaii to the West Coast in 2018, are more efficient and offer passengers more space.

Hawaiian had a blessing for its first A321neo, dubbed "Maile," at Honolulu's airport Thursday.

“Our new A321neos are ideal for our West Coast to Hawaii markets," said Mark Dunkerley, president and CEO of Hawaiian Airlines, in a news release. "They will bring Hawaiian’s unique blend of Hawaiian hospitality and industry leading operational performance to more travelers than ever."

The blessing for the new plane came on the same day that Dunkerley announced his plans to retire in March.

Hawaiian’s inaugural A321neo flight is scheduled for Jan. 8 on the carrier’s existing Kahului-Oakland route.

The new planes have 16 leather recliners in the Premium Cabin and 45 Extra Comfort seats.

Other details range from sand-inspired wall panels to Hawaiian language signage and LED mood-lighting to extra storage space.

