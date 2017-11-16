At least 80 at Maui school to be tested after possible TB exposure

About 80 people at Lihikai Elementary School on Maui will be offered precautionary TB testing after a possible exposure.

The Health Department said it was notified of an active TB case at the end of October.

An informational session on the testing will be held next week.

“The risk of catching TB from someone at school is very low,” said Dr. Elizabeth MacNeill, chief of the DOH Tuberculosis Branch.

“TB is not as contagious as many other illnesses such as colds or the flu. Testing may help us find others with early, noncontagious TB and gives us the opportunity to prevent TB for those who might have been exposed. The school screening is an extra measure of safety, and everyone who may have been exposed is being notified.”

The Health Department will test people who had regular, close contact with the patient.

The informational meetings are set for Tuesday at 2:30 p.m. for school employees and at 6 p.m. for families and members of the public. They'll be held in the school's cafeteria.

The screening is set to begin on Nov. 27.

