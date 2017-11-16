Hawaii sees lowest unemployment rate in 40 years

Hawaii saw its unemployment rate drop to the lowest on record last month, to just 2.2 percent.

The current methodology of tracking unemployment dates back to 1976.

Statewide, the figures show, 15,150 in Hawaii were unemployed.

Nationally, the unemployment rate was 4.1 percent in October.

The unemployment rate in the islands has been on the decline for years — and has long been below the national average.

In October 2015, Hawaii's unemployment rate stood at 3.3 percent.

