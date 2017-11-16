Mark Dunkerley, who helped turn Hawaiian Airlines around, to retire in 2018

Say goodbye to cramped airplane seats. Hawaiian Airlines passengers flying to China now have another option for comfort.

Lie-flat seating option now available on Hawaiian Airlines flights to China

On the day his company unveiled a new look for its planes, the chief executive of Hawaiian Airlines expressed disbelief at how long it's taken to finish several new additions planned for the Honolulu International Airport.

As they prepare for new fleet, Hawaiian Airlines ramps up hiring

Peter Ingram, Hawaiian Airlines executive vice president and chief commercial officer, has been chosen as the next CEO. (Image: Hawaii News Now)

Mark Dunkerley, who shepherded Hawaiian Airlines through a successful turnaround after joining the carrier in 2002, will retire in March.

Peter Ingram, Hawaiian Airlines executive vice president and chief commercial officer, has been chosen as the next CEO.

“This has been a heart-wrenching decision,” said Dunkerley, 54, in a news release.

“I am so proud to be associated with this company and our employees. Hawaiian Airlines is truly in a class of its own, distinguished by all the employees I am honored to call my colleagues. At the same time, I am excited by the new opportunities ahead of me and I am confident that Peter Ingram and the team will lead the company to further success.”

Dunkerley is widely credited with turning Hawaiian Airlines into one of the nation's most financially successful airlines.

During his tenure, Hawaiian has become one of the nation's leading airlines in operational performance. He's also been at the helm of the carrier as its expanded to a host of new cities, including Tokyo, Seoul, Brisbane, and Beijing.

Since 2002, Hawaiian has doubled the number of passengers flown annually, to 11 million.

Over the same period the company’s gross revenues have increased four-fold — to $2.64 billion — and its employee count has doubled, to 6,600.

Hawaiian has also taken on a stronger voice under Dunkerley's leadership.

He's publicly schooled the state over conditions at Honolulu's airports, and a problem-plagued airport modernization program.

Hawaiian Airlines Chairman of the Board Lawrence Hershfield said Hawaiian was a struggling local carrier when Dunkerley came on board.

Mark’s abilities as an airline chief executive are evident in the phenomenal growth and success of Hawaiian Airlines over the course of his leadership,” Hershfield said, in a news release. “It is also a measure of his commitment to Hawaiian that in extending his tenure for 14 months he gave the Board time to consider options for his prospective replacement.”

In 2014, Dunkerley received the Airline Strategy Award for Regional Leadership by Airline Business, "recognizing his role in transforming Hawaiian Airlines from a bankrupt niche U.S. carrier to a strong and growing global player."

Dunkerley earns $3.7 million at the helm of Hawaiian Airlines

