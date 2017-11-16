Murphy’s Bar & Grill’s celebrates 30th Anniversary with Hawaii Foodbank Thanksgiving “Turkey Tailgate” Block Party

In Celebration of its 30th anniversary on Thursday, November 16, longtime Hawaii Foodbank supporter Murphy’s Bar & Grill will hold a one-of-a-kind “Turkey Tailgate” donation drive and block party to collect turkeys for Hawaii’s needy families for the Thanksgiving holiday.

Beginning at 8:00am, a giant, costumed turkey will be located in front of Murphy’s at Merchant Street and Nu’uanu Avenue to accept the donations, which will be placed in a Hawaii Foodbank refrigerated truck. Those making donations will receive a $5 voucher good for food and drink at the evening’s Merchant Street block party from 6:00pm-9:00pm. The festivities will include entertainment, food and fun.

The Hawaii Foodbank will be collecting canned and non-perishable food and monetary donations. Other sponsors of the “Turkey Tailgate” include Chris Day from the Oahu Swim Academy who has partnered with Murphy’s for the annual “Turkey Tailgate” since its inception four years ago.

The Lighthouse Outreach Center, the Institute for Human Services, and Surfing the Nations are just a few of the many honorable charitable organizations that receive assistance from the Hawaii Foodbank.

For more information, visit www.hawaiifoodbank.org or call (808) 836-3600.

