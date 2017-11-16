UPS delivers the holidays and some of the best seasonal jobs in the country

Nationally, UPS is expecting to hire about 95,000 seasonal employees to support the anticipated increase in package volume and locally. They are hiring 400 positions, including package handlers, package car drivers and driver-helpers. Locations include the Islands of Oahu, Kauai, Maui, Hilo and Kona. For many of their seasonal workers, a UPS holiday job can be especially important, because these positions have long been an entry point for permanent employment at UPS. In fact, over the last three years over 37 percent of people hired for seasonal package handler jobs wound up working on a permanent basis when the holidays were over.

Many senior UPS executives -- including our CEO, David Abney, and three other members of the company’s Management Committee -- started their UPS careers as part-time employees. A 19-year-old Abney started loading trucks for UPS at night in 1974 while a business student at Delta State University in Mississippi. Mr. Abney started his career as a UPS package loader. He was soon promoted to a UPS driver, and then a supervisor. Over the next 40 years he continued to move up through the business, until, in 2014, he was appointed chief executive.

Permanent UPS jobs – including part-time jobs – come with excellent pay and benefits, including healthcare, retirement benefits and end of year bonuses up to $1,000

For more information, visit www.Upsjobs.com

