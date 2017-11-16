UPS delivers the holidays and some of the best seasonal jobs in the country

Researchers and lawmakers went to Hanauma Bay Friday, but it wasn't to enjoy the sun and the sand. Instead, it was to gather evidence that could lead to a ban on two chemicals that are commonly found in sunscreens that scientists claim are harming coral reefs.More >>
Researchers and lawmakers went to Hanauma Bay Friday, but it wasn't to enjoy the sun and the sand. Instead, it was to gather evidence that could lead to a ban on two chemicals that are commonly found in sunscreens that scientists claim are harming coral reefs.More >>
The Ala Moana station for Honolulu’s rail line will be built on Kona Street between Piikoi and Konaiki streets.More >>
The Ala Moana station for Honolulu’s rail line will be built on Kona Street between Piikoi and Konaiki streets.More >>
Moanalua High has bolstered security on campus after a series of threatening social media posts.More >>
Moanalua High has bolstered security on campus after a series of threatening social media posts.More >>