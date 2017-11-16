Thanksgiving kabocha soup for you from BLT Market

BLT Market's executive chef is getting you ready for Thanksgiving. It's not just about the turkey. Executive Chef Johnattan Hernandez shows Sunrise viewers how to make pumpkin soup with kabocha from scratch.

If cooking is not something you want to do this holiday, just head to the Ritz-Carlton Residences where BLT Market is offering a Thanksgiving menu. Details are below.

FIRST ~

Pala’ai Soup

matcha marshmallow, coconut powder

Ili’Ili Farm Greens

roasted grapes, candied pecans, beets, radishes,

charred tomato vinaigrette

~ SECOND ~

for the table

Kunia Farm Sugar Cane Glazed Roasted Whole Turkey

Spice Rubbed Molokai Strip loin

thyme jus

Purple Sweet Potato

au gratin

Roasted Brussels Sprouts

caramelized onions, local pancetta, manoa honey

Glazed Carrots and Grilled Asparagus

Cranberry Sauce

Cognac Gravy

~ DESSERT ~

Sweet Potato Budino

Kohana rum soaked cranberry, cinnamon toast croutons,

pistachio powder

$115 per person

For more information go to bltmarket.com.

