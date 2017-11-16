Thanksgiving kabocha soup for you from BLT Market

BLT Market's executive chef is getting you ready for Thanksgiving. It's not just about the turkey. Executive Chef Johnattan Hernandez shows Sunrise viewers how to make pumpkin soup with kabocha from scratch.
If cooking is not something you want to do this holiday, just head to the Ritz-Carlton Residences where BLT Market is offering a Thanksgiving menu. Details are below.
FIRST ~
Pala’ai Soup
matcha marshmallow, coconut powder
Ili’Ili Farm Greens
roasted grapes, candied pecans, beets, radishes,
charred tomato vinaigrette
~ SECOND ~
for the table
Kunia Farm Sugar Cane Glazed Roasted Whole Turkey
Spice Rubbed Molokai Strip loin
thyme jus
Purple Sweet Potato
au gratin
Roasted Brussels Sprouts
caramelized onions, local pancetta, manoa honey
Glazed Carrots and Grilled Asparagus
Cranberry Sauce
Cognac Gravy
~ DESSERT ~
Sweet Potato Budino
Kohana rum soaked cranberry, cinnamon toast croutons,
pistachio powder
$115 per person
For more information go to bltmarket.com.
Copyright 2017 Hawaii News Now.
Hawaii News Now
420 Waiakamilo Road, Suite 205
Honolulu, HI 96817
Main (808) 847-3246
News (808) 847-1112
KHNL
EEO Contact (808) 847-3246EEO Report Closed Captioning
KGMB
EEO Contact (808) 847-3246EEO Report Closed Captioning
All content © Copyright 2000 - 2017 Raycom Media. All Rights Reserved. For more information on this site, please read our Privacy Policy, and Terms of Service, and Ad Choices.