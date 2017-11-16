Meeting to address safety concerns raised amid killer's escape

When "violent psychopath" Randall Saito walked out of the Hawaii State Hospital on Sunday at 9 a.m., he was empty-handed.

When "violent psychopath" Randall Saito walked out of the Hawaii State Hospital on Sunday at 9 a.m., he was empty-handed.

It took much of the day on Sunday before staff at the Hawaii State Hospital reported that psychopathic killer Randall Saito escaped from the facility. The more than 10-hour delay is raising safety concerns around the community.

On Thursday, the Kaneohe Neighborhood Board will discuss Saito’s escape and how to keep the community safe in the event a similar situation happens.

Windward Community College is located next door to the State Hospital, and students say they weren’t notified about Saito’s escape until late Sunday night.

"I'm kind of always alert of what's around me because I'm by myself over here, but it's just kinda scary because he escaped so close to where I work and go to school," said Ashlyn Yasuda, who works at WCC.

Kaneohe District Park, where dozens of kids play sports nearly every day, is also close to the property.

The neighborhood board meeting is set for 7 p.m. at Benjamin Parker Elementary School.

Copyright 2017 Hawaii News Now. All rights reserved.