Ward Warehouse demolition begins; luxury condos slated for site

HONOLULU (HawaiiNewsNow) -

The protective barriers are up, surrounding what used to be a bustling community hot spot.

Crews have began demolishing the Ward Warehouse this week. 

The former shopping mall closed in July after 42 years. Developers plan to build luxury condos in its place.

Some of the businesses in the warehouse relocated while others closed up shop for good. The Old Spaghetti Factory, one of the building's biggest tenants, chose to relocate to Aloha Tower.

The closing of the mall was met with sadness from many community members who shared fond memories of the space.

"I bought my prom dress here when I was 16 ... and I'm 60," Maile Meyer told Hawaii News Now in July.

Ward Warehouse is expected to be completely demolished by the end of the year. 

