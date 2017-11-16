Ward Warehouse demolition begins; luxury condos slated for site

The work to take down the iconic Ward Warehouse shopping center is underway. It'll soon be replaced by luxury condos.More >>
The work to take down the iconic Ward Warehouse shopping center is underway. It'll soon be replaced by luxury condos.More >>
For months, Hawaii storeowners and residents have expected the end of Ward Warehouse, but now it is here.More >>
For months, Hawaii storeowners and residents have expected the end of Ward Warehouse, but now it is here.More >>
PHOTOS: Hawaiian Air welcome first Airbus A321neoMore >>
PHOTOS: Hawaiian Air welcome first Airbus A321neoMore >>
PHOTOS: Honolulu City Lights Christmas tree arrivesMore >>
PHOTOS: Honolulu City Lights Christmas tree arrivesMore >>
SLIDESHOW: Black Friday 2017 DealsMore >>
SLIDESHOW: Black Friday 2017 DealsMore >>
PHOTOS: Queen Liliuokalani's death remembered 100 years laterMore >>
PHOTOS: Queen Liliuokalani's death remembered 100 years laterMore >>
PHOTOS: Season 8 'Hawaii Five-0 Sunset on the Beach'More >>
PHOTOS: 'Hawaii Five-0' Season 8 set visitMore >>