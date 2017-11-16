Sen. Hirono looks to close loophole in firearm regulations

Senator Mazie Hirono introduced new legislation Wednesday that could close a loophole that allows military personnel convicted of domestic abuse to get their hands on firearms.

Under current federal law, civilians convicted of a misdemeanor crime of domestic violence are not allowed to purchase a firearm. The Military Domestic Violence Reporting Enhancement Act classifies domestic abuse as assault, which causes a blur when it comes to meeting requirements to buy firearms.

Hirono's legislation would create a charge of domestic violence under the Uniform Code of Military Justice, thus preventing those convicted from buying a gun.

It would also mandate convictions be reported within seven days.

"This bill would close this dangerous loophole and could help prevent mass shootings like last week's tragedy in Texas from happening again," Sen. Hirono said.

A handful of other lawmakers worked with Hirono to cosponsor the bill.

"Time and again from Virginia Tech, to Charleston, and now to a small church in Texas, we have seen holes in the background record check system allow guns to get in the hands of people who shouldn't have access to them," Sen. Tim Kaine (D-Va.) said. "Our background record check system is only as good as the data we put into it, and the Military Domestic Violence Reporting Enhancement Act would help close one of those loopholes and protect Americans from gun violence."

