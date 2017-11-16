Hawaiian Airlines seeks to hire on the neighbor islands

Hawaiian Airlines is looking to the neighbor islands to hire new employees.

The company held its first job fair in Lihue Wednesday interviewing interested Customer Service and Ramp Agent applicants.

Hawaiian continues to seek applicants for the Customer Service and Ramp Agent positions with upcoming job fairs on Maui and the Big Island later this week.

Applicants are asked to bring two copies of resumes and be prepared for a 20-minute interview.

Maui interviews will begin at 8:20 a.m. on Thursday, followed by interviews in Kona on Friday.

Interested Kona applicants must click here to register.

Copyright 2017 Hawaii News Now. All rights reserved.