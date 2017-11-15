Diana Ross to perform on Oahu for one night only

Music superstar Diana Ross is coming back to Hawaii for a one night only concert.

Known for hits like "I'm Coming Out," "I Will Survive" and "Ain't No Mountain High Enough," Ross is considered a global music icon.

She will perform at the Neal S. Blaisdell Arena on Jan. 12, 2018.

Ross last performed in the islands in 2015 where she hit the stage to record-setting crowds. Concert promoter Rick Bartalini said Ross' 2015 performance at the Blaisdell was the singer's highest grossing U.S. concert in her touring history.

In a statement, Ross said, "I love Hawaii. I love everything about it and I especially love the people."

Hawaii residents will get first pick at tickets when kama'aina pre-sale begins on Monday Nov. 20 at 10 a.m. General ticket sales begin on Friday, Nov. 24 at 10 a.m.

"It's an honor to have worked with Ms. Ross for many years and we are thrilled to bring her back to Hawaii for another magical evening," Bartalini said.

The concert is slated to begin at 8 p.m.

Ticket prices range from $45 to $255. For ticket sale information, click here.

