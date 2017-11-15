Forecast: Brisk winds will stick around for now

Gusty tradewinds will hold firm through Thursday, softening up Friday into the weekend. Rainfall will also ease up as the front dissipates and pulls away to the northeast.

A drier and cooler air mass is moving in, getting even cooler over the weekend as the winds shift more to the north.

HIGH SURF ADVISORY for east-facing shores until 6 p.m. Thursday.

SMALL CRAFT ADVISORY is on for most coastal waters until 6 p.m. Thursday.

- Guy Hagi

Go to the Hawaii News Now Weather page for the latest forecast or check out our Interactive radar. To get the latest weather conditions on your mobile device click HERE.

Copyright 2017 Hawaii News Now. All rights reserved.