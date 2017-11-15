It's beginning to look a lot like Christmas at city hall

It's a towering indication the holidays are upon us; The Honolulu City Lights Christmas tree has arrived at Honolulu Hale.

The 70-foot Norfolk Pine was hoisted into place Wednesday by city crews with the assistance of Honolulu Mayor Kirk Caldwell.

A centerpiece of the Honolulu City Lights celebration in December, the tree will be decked out in the coming weeks with thousands of Christmas lights and ornaments.

Honolulu Hale will also be decked out with decorations and holiday attractions.

The pine was donated from a Waikele residence in the fittingly named subdivision, Royal Pines.

The city says the tree is estimated to be 25 years old.

Kicking off the Holiday season, the City Lights festival will officially begin with the annual parade through Honolulu on Dec. 2.

Also recently installed was another island classic: The Ala Moana Shopping Center 'Giant Santa'.

The massive figure was installed facing the makai side of the mall as he greets visitors and the holiday celebrations.

Some mobile users may need to click here for additional images.

Copyright 2017 Hawaii News Now. All rights reserved.