Two-alarm structure fire extinguished near Kalani High School

Firefighters have extinguished a two-alarm fire at a structure near Kalani High School.

The blaze started about 3 p.m., and was under control by 3:30 p.m.

More than 40 firefighters responded to the fire which broke out in a custodian's cottage located close to Kalanialaole Highway.

For a brief time, westbound lanes of the highway were completely closed causing a traffic nightmare for motorists.

It's not clear what was inside the structure when the fire began, but it was believed to be vacant for an unspecified period of time.

Video of the scene shows flames and thick smoke coming from the home.

Roads have since reopened.

This is a breaking news story. Please check back for update.

Copyright 2017 Hawaii News Now. All rights reserved.