MADD launches community awareness campaign ahead of holidays

The upcoming holiday season means more parties and celebrations, which can in turn mean an increase in drunk driving deaths.

It's a good time to remind people to drive safely, soberly and buckled up all through the holidays and beyond. This is why Mothers Against Drunk Driving will launch its annual community awareness campaign with a kickoff event passing out recognizable red ribbons for drivers to display on their vehicles.

Carol McNamee is founder of Mothers Against Drunk Driving, Hawaii Chapter. She had more details on Sunrise.

