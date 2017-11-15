Hawaii Wellness Leaders Conference to focus on developing right - Hawaii News Now - KGMB and KHNL

Hawaii Wellness Leaders Conference to focus on developing right mindset

HONOLULU

Hawaii Health at Work Alliance will present the second annual Hawaii Wellness Leaders Conference on Thursday.

The focus will be developing the right mindset for organizational growth and employee wellness.

Linda Kalahiki, of UHA, and David Hunnicutt, who studies workplace wellness, joined Howard with more details.

