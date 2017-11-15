Geek Beat: VEX IQ Ringmaster, CS for All Night, Code.org - Hawaii News Now - KGMB and KHNL

Geek Beat: VEX IQ Ringmaster, CS for All Night, Code.org

(Image: Hawaii News Now) (Image: Hawaii News Now)
HONOLULU (HawaiiNewsNow) -

It's Geek Beat Time.

Ryan Ozawa was on vacation, but Burt Lum brought in a special guest. Isla Young is from Women in Technology.

Some of the topics they discussed were VEX IQ Ringmaster, CS for All Night and a new program rolling out for DOE teachers.

Copyright 2017 Hawaii News Now. All rights reserved.

Powered by Frankly