Big City Diner and Hawaii Gas participate in Restaurant Week

Big City Diner's Corporate Executive Chef Dennis Franks is cooking up some breakfast on Sunrise. This is to celebrate the restaurant chain's participation in Restaurant Week which takes place November 10 - 19, 2017. From 7 am until closing during this time, it is offering Ani's french toast with Portuguese sausage and Local Shaka Moa eggs for $11.99.

He was joined by Aaron Kirk, the Vice President of sales and Marketing for Hawaii Gas. The company is a proud sponsor of Restaurant Week Hawaii. As the state's only gas utility, they have long been a part of the food and beverage industry. The company provides clean energy to nearly 70,000 customers including the participating restaurants.

For more information, go to this website http://www.restaurantweekhawaii.com/.

Copyright 2017. Hawaii News Now.