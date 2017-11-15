Woman charged with assault after putting man 'at risk of death'

Honolulu police on Sunday arrested a 38-year-old woman accused of attacking a 39-year-old man and putting him “at risk of death.”

The incident happened around 6:30 p.m. in Pearl City.

Police said the suspect, Julie Ake, used a "dangerous instrument to cause bodily injury to the victim."

Ake was booked on suspicion of second-degree attempted murder but was later charged with first-degree assault.

Her bail was set at $50,000.

Copyright 2017 Hawaii News Now. All rights reserved.