High Surf Advisory posted for east-facing shores

Large surf, strong currents and high winds have prompted the National Weather Service to issue a High Surf Advisory for east-facing shores.

The advisory – issued for Kauai, Oahu, Molokai, Maui and the Big Island – is in effect until 6 a.m. Thursday.

Surf is expected to rise to 6 to 10 feet.

Expect strong breaking waves, shore break and strong longshore and rip currents that will make swimming difficult and dangerous.

