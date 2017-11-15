Forecast: Weak front bringing gusty trade winds, high surf

Good Wednesday morning. It is feeling like Autumn across the islands as a weak front impacts the state. Some windward and mauka neighborhoods are starting in the 60s this morning while the rest of us in the low 70s.

Passing windward and mauka showers will ride in over the stronger trade winds and they will bring some residual moisture embedded in our trade wind flow.

This morning, the bulk of the heaviest of the rain has been sitting over windward Maui. From the West Maui Mountains to Hana - has been receiving the heaviest of the rain (1-2" per hour).

Also this morning, gusty and cooler winds are filling in behind the front. Winds are clocking in 15-30 mph.

There is a Small Craft Advisory due to the stronger winds and high seas.

On top of that, there is a High Surf Advisory for east-facing shores with surf climbing to 6-10 ft.

Enjoy the cooler weather, at least for Hawaii's standards. We will be back to a drier trade wind pattern on Thursday and slower winds on Friday.

Wishing you blue skies and much aloha.

- Jennifer Robbins

