Forecast: Heavy rain possible later this week

Comfortable tradewinds conditions through much of Tuesday with a few light windward showers.

Starting Tuesday night a weak front will drop in from the west with scattered windward showers, being enhanced by an approaching disturbance from the east. Spotty heavy rain is possible through Wednesday.

A drier air mass is due back Thursday and Friday..

A west-northwest swell expected to rise Monday night. A new north-northeast swell should arrive Tuesday and peak Tuesday night above advisory levels, with rough surf for east-facing shores.

- Guy Hagi

