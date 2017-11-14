Hokulea continues 'Mahalo Hawaii' sail with more island stops

Hokulea continues it's mahalo tour with more stops across the state.

On Nov. 17-18, Hokulea and her crew will sail to Hana Maui to celebrate the 9th annual Limu Festival.

From Nov. 20-28, Hokulea will stop in Kaunakakai Molokai and meet with local students for voyage-related activities. Crew members also plan to hold public discussions throughout the week.

After that, Hokulea heads back to Oahu with a planned stop in Pokai Bay in Waianae in December.

The mahalo voyage is the Polynesian Voyaging Society's way of thanking the community for ongoing support with the world wide voyage.

For more information on the tour, click here.

