The small town of Hauula is getting a new fire station

A groundbreaking ceremony was held Monday for a new fire station in Hauula.

The new facility will be built on an empty lot at the intersection of Kamehameha Highway and Kawaipuna Street.

It will replace the town's current and aging fire station that's more than 50 years old.

"There's two acres of land where our fire fighters can prepare and stay within their own boundaries. Not having to go to another station or facility at the airport for our training center, but staying in our community and training our firefighters for whatever they would have to face," Honolulu Fire Department Chief Manuel Neves said.

The structure will house up to 18 firefighters in a 10,000 square foot facility. The station will also feature energy efficient designs and gender neutral living areas.

Construction on the $18 million facility starts in February. Work is expected to be completed in the spring of 2019.

