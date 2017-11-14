Dangerous escapee had cab, charter plane waiting for him

As police conduct a manhunt for escaped patient Randall Saito , hospital officials addresses ongoing security concerns at the Hawaii State Hospital.

As police conduct a manhunt for escaped patient Randall Saito , hospital officials addresses ongoing security concerns at the Hawaii State Hospital.

Hawaii State Hospital staffer: 'Something rotten is going on'

Hawaii State Hospital staffer: 'Something rotten is going on'

In a stunning development, multiple sources confirm a man with a violent past who escaped the Hawaii State Hospital has left Oahu.

In a stunning development, multiple sources confirm a man with a violent past who escaped the Hawaii State Hospital has left Oahu.

A man police call a "violent psychopath" left Honolulu shortly after escaping the Hawaii State Hospital Sunday morning, sources confirm.

Randall Saito, 59, walked off the property about 9 a.m. and got into a cab.

Multiple law enforcement sources confirm, that cab took him to a waiting charter plane on Lagoon Drive.

Saito was deemed 'insane' by the courts after he was charged with shooting and stabbing a woman to death in 1979. A random victim at Ala Moana Center.

At the time, his attorney and a doctor said that Saito is a necrophiliac and is a sexual sadist. The state hospital says he also lacks empathy for victims.

The State Department of Health did not notify law enforcement that Saito was missing for about 10 hours, by then, sources say, he was on a plane which landed in Maui.

He has family in California but it's unclear where he went from the airport in Maui.

This story will be updated.

Copyright 2017 Hawaii News Now. All rights reserved.