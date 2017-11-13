Taxpayer-funded lawyer assigned to Katherine Kealoha in corruption trial

Katherine Kealoha, wife of former Honolulu Police Chief Louis Kealoha, has a new, taxpayer-funded attorney.

Cynthia Kagiwada will represent Katherine in court as she and her husband fight federal charges that could result in the biggest public corruption trial in Hawaii history.

The court-appointed attorney comes at a rate of about $125 an hour.

Last week, the Kealohas told U.S. District Court Chief Judge John Michael Seabright that they could not afford to pay for their defense team.

The judge said that Louis Kealoha's HPD pension, which Hawaii News Now estimates to be at least $150,000, barely pays the bills.

Their debt includes multiple mortgages and auto payments. Kealoha also got a $250,000 pay off from the police commission earlier this year, but it's unclear how that money was used.

