Low-cost carrier Scoot enters US market with dirt-cheap fares from Hawaii

Low-cost airline Scoot has entered the Hawaii market with service from Honolulu to Singapore through Osaka.

The inaugural flight is set for Dec. 19, and the airline is offering $80 one-way fares from Honolulu to Osaka and $200 one-way fares to Singapore.

The promotional fares are good for travel between Dec. 19 and Christmas Day.

Scoot is the low-cost arm of the Singapore Airlines Group.

"We are pleased to enter the U.S. market through Hawaii," said Lee Lik Hsin, Scoot CEO. "We've heard so much excitement among our frequent fliers since announcing the Honolulu route and we wanted to offer Hawaii locals a chance to experience our airline and visit one of our key destinations at an affordable rate."

