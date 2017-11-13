Indictment: 2 women allegedly stole $1M from a Molokai credit union

Two women were arrested Monday for allegedly embezzling over $1 million from a Molokai federal credit union over a seven year period.

According to a 15-count federal indictment, the U.S. Department of Justice said 55-year-old Allennie Naeole of Kaunakakai, and 40-year-old Janell Purdy conspired to embezzle, and stole the money from the First Hawaiian homes Credit Union between 2008 and 2015.

They are accused of making false financial entries in the First Hawaiian Homes records. The DOJ says the two were the only two permanent employees of the credit union, and was in charge of all banking transactions and records.

The two allegedly used the money to pay for personal expenses such as credit card bills, car payments and other family expenses.

Naeole is also accused of taking steps to conceal the embezzlement by forging a signature and creating false statements about the union's assets.

If convicted, the two face up to 30 years behind bars, and a $1 million fine for the embezzlement charges, and an additional five years and $250,000 for conspiracy charges. Naeole also faces additional prison time and fines for identity theft and falsified documents.

Purdy has already pleaded not guilty to the charges. A trial is set for January.

Copyright 2017 Hawaii News Now. All rights reserved.