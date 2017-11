Police looking for suspect who robbed Palolo store at gunpoint

Police are asking for the public's help in finding a suspect who robbed a Palolo convenience store at gunpoint and struck its owner in the face and head.

The incident happened Thursday around 8 p.m. at the Rainbow Valley Supermarket.

Police said the man showed the owner a black handgun, struck the victim in the face and head, and demanded money.

He fled in an unknown direction.

Anyone with information on the crime is asked to call police or CrimeStoppers at 955-8300.

