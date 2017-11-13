The Nick Rolovich Show: Bowl dreams vanish after Warrior loss to Fresno State, 31-21

It was a tough loss for the Warriors on Saturday. The team fell to Fresno State, 31-21, and saw their bowl dreams vanish.

Kanoa Leahey hosts The Nick Rolovich Show, Sundays at 10:35 p.m. on KGMB and Mondays at 6:30 p.m. on KHNL.

Copyright 2017 Hawaii News Now. All rights reserved.