Business leaders, security analysts to talk North Korea threat to Hawaii

Security and defense analysts will discuss how Hawaii should be preparing in light of rising tensions with North Korea at an upcoming luncheon of the Hawaii Society of Business Professionals.

The event Nov. 16 will feature:

Jerry Boster, maritime security officer of the U.S. Pacific Command;

Maj. General Arthur “Joe” Logan, adjutant general of the Hawaii Department of Defense;

Retired Gen. Frances Mossman, who has years of experience in national security, defense and international relations.

The testing comes as the state tries to better prepare residents for the improbable but not impossible threat of a nuclear attack from the rogue nation.

On Dec. 1, the state will kick off monthly testing of the "attack warning" siren. The test will happen immediately after the initial emergency tone sounds.

If there was an actual missile attack from North Korea, Hawaii would have about 12 to 15 minutes to prepare.

The Hawaii Emergency Management Agency has said if an attack is imminent, residents should "get inside, stay inside and stay tuned."

The Society of Business Professionals luncheon is planned for the Alohilani Resort. Check-in begins at 11:30 a.m. with the program starting at noon.

Tickets are available for early registration at $49 for guests and $42 for members. For more information, click here.

