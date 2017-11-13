Ask the Mayor: New HPD chief, Blaisdell makeover, Waikiki crime update

President Donald Trump is wrapping up his extensive trip to Asia with an international summit and one-on-one meetings with international partners, including his Philippine host who is overseeing a bloody drug war.More >>
President Donald Trump is wrapping up his extensive trip to Asia with an international summit and one-on-one meetings with international partners, including his Philippine host who is overseeing a bloody drug war.More >>
Sen. Rand Paul is returning to Washington following an attack in his yard that left him with six broken ribs.More >>
Sen. Rand Paul is returning to Washington following an attack in his yard that left him with six broken ribs.More >>
The GOP is moving urgently on the first rewrite of the U.S. tax code in three decades, but key differences promise to complicate the effort.More >>
The GOP is moving urgently on the first rewrite of the U.S. tax code in three decades, but key differences promise to complicate the effort.More >>
Concerns are growing over limited street parking in Waikiki.More >>
Concerns are growing over limited street parking in Waikiki.More >>