Illustrated Economics: Airline frequent flier programs

The Wall Street Journal reported that Apple was in talks with the Indian government to manufacture its products in India.

The Wall Street Journal reported that Apple was in talks with the Indian government to manufacture its products in India.

The gaming market continued to grow in 2016, with mobile gaming leading and PC gaming coming in a close second. Virtual reality gaming was held back by high prices of hardware and esports and video content continued to grow.

The gaming market continued to grow in 2016, with mobile gaming leading and PC gaming coming in a close second. Virtual reality gaming was held back by high prices of hardware and esports and video content continued to grow.

Apple may be all about diversity on the surface, but the numbers show that the company hasn’t made strides in becoming more diverse over the last year — its leadership is still overwhelmingly comprised of white men.

Apple may be all about diversity on the surface, but the numbers show that the company hasn’t made strides in becoming more diverse over the last year — its leadership is still overwhelmingly comprised of white men.

Apple has long been hailed as a little more consumer friendly than the likes of Android, but as sales of the iPad tumble, it looks like demand for the tablet may be coming from a slightly unexpected source — businesses.

Apple has long been hailed as a little more consumer friendly than the likes of Android, but as sales of the iPad tumble, it looks like demand for the tablet may be coming from a slightly unexpected source — businesses.

It’s time for Howard’s Illustrated Economics.

This morning, the role of Hawaii in airline frequent flier programs.

Mileage programs reward loyalty, but at some point you have to, you know, reward loyalty.

Nationwide, 6.8% of all fliers are flying free, burning up miles. But on routes to Hawaii, the percentage burning miles is higher, 11.4%. That’s half again more passengers flying free.

Southwest Airlines is a special case. While the national average of passengers burning miles is almost 7%, on Southwest it’s double that, almost 14% of passengers using points instead of cash. So if the average on Hawaii routes is more than 11%, half again more than the national average, on Southwest that would work out to 21%, better than one passenger in five, flying free.

But here’s the interesting thing. If a Southwest customer flies to Hawaii on frequent flier miles, that means he’s not burning off those miles on mainland routes. But the decision to burn here instead of there, is made in the customer’s head. How will Southwest measure that as it works out the profitability of flying to Hawaii?



Copyright 2017 Hawaii News Now. All rights reserved.