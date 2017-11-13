Sources: Patient with violent past left Honolulu on charter plane

A veteran State Hospital employee said he was attacked by a patient late last year and the state tried to cover-up the severity of the attack, a charge the state denied Tuesday.

State deputy sheriffs are looking for a State Hospital patient who was reported missing Wednesday.

A patient with a reported history of violence was apprehended by police on Tuesday afternoon, hours after he was reported escaped from the Hawaii State Hospital, according to state officials.

As police conduct a manhunt for escaped patient Randall Saito , hospital officials addresses ongoing security concerns at the Hawaii State Hospital.

Hawaii State Hospital staffer: 'Something rotten is going on'

In a stunning development, multiple sources confirm a man with a violent past who escaped the Hawaii State Hospital has left Oahu.

Sources say 59-year-old Randall Saito took a cab to Lagoon Drive shortly after escaping Sunday. There, he had a charter plane waiting for him.

The plane then flew to Maui. Saito has family in California, but it is unknown the plane continued on to another destination after landing on Maui.

Those who have fought to keep Saito away from the community for years warn he is psychopathic and dangerous.

"Because he committed a murder, no matter how long ago it was, he still has ability or inherent ability to do another murder or violent crime," said deputy prosecutor Wayne Tashima.

In 2015, Tashima says the court denied a motion that would have allowed Saito to take unsupervised trips off hospital grounds.

"Because of the risk of danger he posed, we weren't comfortable with him being out there. Even with an escort," Tashima said.

Saito was acquitted by reason of insanity for the gruesome 1979 killing of 29-year-old Sandra Yamashiro at Ala Moana Center.

Sources confirm, despite Saito's dangerous past and violent tendencies, he was allowed to roam the grounds of the hospital freely, with a requirement that he check in with staff periodically.

On Sunday, he failed to check in. Police say he left the facility around 9 a.m. and never returned.

The State Department of Health did not notify law enforcement that Saito was missing. Within the hour, sources say he was on the charter plane heading to Maui.

Students at nearby Windward Community College say they were notified late Sunday night.

"I'm kind of always alert of what's around me because I'm by myself over here, but it's just kinda scary because he escaped so close to where I work and go to school," said Ashlyn Yasuda, who works at WCC.

Police released photos of Saito leaving the hospital Monday. Cameras captured him wearing a red jacket, pants and a button-up aloha shirt.

The 1979 Murder

The victim was selected at random, authorities said at the time, shot in the face with a pellet gun and then fatally stabbed.

After the murder, Saito was reportedly diagnosed with sexual sadism and necrophilia, or sexual attraction to corpses.

He was committed to the Hawaii State Hospital after a judge acquitted him.

At the time, the city prosecutor vehemently disagreed with the decision, calling his acquittal a "miscarriage of justice."

"The defendant committed a cold-blooded murder," the prosecutor said.

Saito has sought release from the Hawaii State Hospital since the early 1990s, but those requests have always been denied.

In 1981, his attorney did not contest Saito's committal, saying he was dangerous and "intends to do it again."

Nearly two decades later, the Honolulu Star-Bulletin reported that state prosecutors believed Saito to fit "all the criteria of a serial killer" and opposed his release.

And in 2002, in a Honolulu Advertiser article, prosecutors questioned why the "psychopathic predator" was granted unescorted leave from the facility.

"He is a psychopathic predator whose mental condition continues to represent a serious danger to the community," deputy Prosecuting Attorney Jeffrey Albert said at the time.

Hawaii News Now has reached out to the state Health Department, which manages the State Hospital, to get additional details on the rules Saito must follow under his commitment to the State Hospital.

A Health Department spokeswoman would not elaborate on Saito's restrictions.

DOH said in a news release that the State Hospital "takes all escapes seriously and has safeguards in place to minimize the chances of these from occurring. A thorough investigation is now underway to gather more details to identify areas for improvement."

The statement continued: "To comply with federal and state privacy laws, the Hawaii Department of Health may not disclose information on Hawaii State Hospital patients. We are also aware of the need to support the safety of the public and per protocol, any escape is reported to law enforcement to expedite searches for patients, including the patient who escaped from the Hawaii State Hospital on Sunday."

Saito is described as being 6 feet tall and heavy set with black hair.

Anyone who sees him is asked to call 911 or the State Sheriffs Special Operations Division at 587-3632.

This story will be updated.

