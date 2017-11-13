President to stop in Hawaii on his way back to DC

Drivers beware: The president and first lady will be staying in Waikiki on Friday night.

President Trump will briefly stop in Hawaii on Tuesday on his way back to Washington, D.C.

He plans to leave the Philippines on Monday, wrapping up a high-stakes trip of Asia during which North Korea and trade were top priorities.

Trump is expected to arrive at Oahu's Joint Base Pearl Harbor-Hickam at 7:15 a.m. Tuesday.

Air Force One is scheduled to depart for Washington, D.C. a short while later, at 8:45 a.m.

The White House has not said if the president will leave the base during his brief stop.

An aviation alert has been issued for Tuesday between 7 a.m. and 10 a.m.

Trump visited Hawaii for the first time as president earlier this month, as he prepared to kick off his trip to Asia.

The whirlwind stopover caused major traffic disruptions between Waikiki and Pearl Harbor.

